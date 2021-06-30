Sara Ali Khan reminisces her time at the beach as she shares a throwback PHOTO with her BFF

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to repost her best friend Jehan Handa’s story. Take a look at the throwback picture.

As one of Bollywood’s most adored actresses, Sara Ali Khan is an active social media user. The diva is known for her incredible on screen performances and charming and fun loving personality. Over the years, she has garnered love and support from all her fans. She often treats them by sharing nitty gritty about her life on her personal Instagram handle. From posting memories with her brother to sharing funny skits, she never fails to keep people entertained with her antics.

Amidst the pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities have been reminiscing on old memories by sharing photos from their pre-Covid days. Now, Sara took to the photo and video sharing platform to repost her best friend Jehan Handa’s Insta story. In the picture, we can see the two hugging each other and posing by the beach. The duo can be seen donning colour coordinated outfits. While Jehan can be seen rocking an orange coloured shirt and striped pants, Sara on the other hand has opted for a matching orange dress.

Along with the photo, Sara added two stickers which read: “Take me back” and “Love you!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all prepped to be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial film Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush. The upcoming romantic drama marks the actress’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021. Besides this, the diva also has The Immortal Ashwatthama, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan’s style takes a quirky turn yet again as she picks out a bright pink dress; Yay or Nay?

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×