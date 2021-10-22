Sara Ali Khan & Ranveer Singh look 'Oh so good' in silver and black outfits; Don't miss the PICS

When Sara Ali Khan had collaborated with Ranveer Singh for the 2018 release Simmba, the audience was in awe of their sizzling chemistry. The two made a perfect onscreen pair and it was a treat to watch them together. And while it’s been two years since then, Ranveer and Sara have collaborated once again for the Padmaavat actor’s quiz show. And as she has shared her pics with him, it has set the social media on fire and fans are once again in for a treat.

In the pics, the Pataudi princess looked stunning in her little black dress which had silver stripes on it. She had completed her look with open wavy tresses and had her make up game on point. O the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper in his all black outfit and was sporting a pony. The two made a perfect pair in the pics and Sara gave it an interesting caption. She wrote, “Silver and Black, I’ll always have your back, Missing the days of RS and SAK, I laugh and make fun, you give me a whack, And that’s I guess how you have my back!”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, has wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re which will also star Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, according to media reports, Sara has also been roped in to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.

