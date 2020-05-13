Sara Ali Khan reminiscing old days with her BFF is all of us this lockdown, says 'I thought they'd never end'

Sara Ali Khan has taken to some throwback photos from her last vacation and well, we think her emotion is all best friend duos right now. Check out the post here.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has left us all stuck at home and while we are trying to be positive and keep our spirits high given the quarantine, there is no harm in reminiscing the good old days when we had the freedom to travel and go on vacations with our friends and family. None the less, it looks like Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post from today is a whole mood because we are all reminiscing the last time we went on a trip and she is at it too.

The actress shared some photos from her vacation with best friend Kamya Arora along with a collage of a photoshoot that they got done. The actress sure seems to be missing her and those good times as she wrote, 'Those were the days my friend. I thought they'd never end.' Sara has been on a major throwback spree over the last couple of days and her recent posts on social media are proof of how much digging she has been doing as far as the photo albums are concerned.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and while the movie did not do very well with the fans despite all the craze around it, she managed to pull herself through it and will now be seen in two new films. The actress has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and in the pipeline and apart from that, she will first be seen in Coolie No. 1 with .

