Sara Ali Khan repeats her Kedarnath wardrobe: Says 'Sometimes repeating is reliving'

Sara Ali Khan made a fantastic debut with the 2018-released film Kedarnath. The young actress played the lead role along with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s film, which depicted an intense love story against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Sara Ali Khan earned rave reviews for her performance as Mukku, a Brahmin girl who falls in love with a guide named Mansoor Khan, played by Sushant. Sara’s performance in Kedarnath is still being considered her best to date.

Interestingly, the actress recently relived her Kedarnath memories by repeating her costume from the film. Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture, in which she is seen posing with a picture that was taken during the shooting of the ‘Quaafirana’ song, in her Kedarnath costume. In the picture, the actress is seen in the same costume she is wearing in the location still but has replaced her dupatta with a jacket. “Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe 💜❤️💛 Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving 🙏🏻🔱,” Sara captioned her post.