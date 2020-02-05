Sara Ali Khan to reprise mommy Amrita Singh's role in the remake of the 80s film Chameli Ki Shaadi? Read On

Sara Ali Khan has been offered to the remake of Chameli Ki Shaadi but will she be taking it up? Here's what reports suggest.

and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has become a favourite of the fans ever since she was first seen on Koffee With Karan and her vibe seems to have hit it off with the audiences as well. She made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput co-starrer Kedarnath and soon enough, she was also seen in Simmba with . The actress' debut sure hit it off well and she has managed to develop a huge fanbase and keeps receiving loads of love.

And now, with all the work she has ahead of her and the work she has been doing, reports have it that the actress has been offered the remake of Chameli Ki Shaadi and interestingly, the movie starrer her mother Amrita Singh along with Anil Kapoor. However, it looks like Sara might or might not be a part of the film's remake as the actress thinks that she might not be able to carry off the role well, but we bet that the fans might believe otherwise.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The movie is slated for a release on February 14, 2020, and apart from that, we will also see her in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . It was only recently that the actress also announced her film with Dhanush and , Atrangi Re.

Credits :Filmfare

