Sara Ali Khan reveals Amrita Singh told her to slim down to become an actor: 'Age of Tun Tun has gone'

Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. We all know how close the actress is with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. In a recent interview, Sara spoke about how her mom showed her the mirror on two occasions which turned out to be life-changing for her. Sara revealed that Amrita does not hesitate to tell her the truth about her career and personal life.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Sara said, “I live with a mother who has always shown me the mirror.” She added, “When I was rather healthy, my mother told me, ‘Look, the age of Tun Tun has gone, if you want to become an actor–without any body-shaming involved, you would have to be healthier and slim down’. It was not a vanity thing, it was also for my health.”

She added, “When Love Aaj Kal didn’t work, she showed me the mirror and said, ‘I am your mother, your team is your team, but you are making films for your audience. If they don’t like your work, then you’re doing it wrong.’ These were the two turning points in my career, the decision to become an actor and my first failure. Mom was there, to hold my hand but intellectually to get me to go again.”

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The movie is set to release on December 24. Apart from Sara, the film stars south star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

