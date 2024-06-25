Sara Ali Khan reveals asking Aanand L Rai if he wants Alia Bhatt to do Attrangi Re for THIS reason: ‘This character is outstanding’

Sara Ali Khan has been a part of several Bollywood films and delivered some unforgettable performances in quite a few. From her body of work, her character in Attrangi Re is among one of the most loved ones for fans.

The Aanand L Rai film, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles, saw the actress playing the role of a Bihari girl. But did you know? The Simmba star initially asked the director to pass on this role to Alia Bhatt. Yes! You heard that right.

Sara Ali Khan was nervous about working in Attrangi Re

After delivering two hits with her debut film Kedarnath and her second one Simmba, her third film with Kartik Aaryan Love Aaj Kal did not do well. After this film, Sara Ali Khan even received backlash for her acting skills, which left her admitting that she was being dishonest.

Talking to Mid-Day the actress claimed that Love Aaj Kal was a mistake on her part as she felt that she did not deliver. She further stated that this film not working helped her as it could have been easy for her to go off-track after the success of Kedarnath and Simmba.

Not getting appreciated for her work after Love Aaj Kal took a toll on her and it was then that after she was offered Attrangi Re. Sara called Aanand L Rai, and told him, “Atrangi Re is a great script. This character is outstanding. Are you sure you don’t want to call Alia Bhatt (to do the role instead)?’” She admitted that she was nervous but doing this film helped her pick herself up and bounce back.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in two back-to-back OTT-released films Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. In Ae Watan Mere Watan she essayed the role of Freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Now she will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and others.

