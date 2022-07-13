Sara Ali Khan reveals being 'nervous-ish' for Koffee With Karan 7; Calls herself 'cute as a bunny'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the industry today. She began her acting career with the 2018 film, Kedarnath and has not looked back ever since. After which, Sara has been a part of films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re. Despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she has quite a fan following. She is also always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well.

The actress will be seen next on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 with Janhvi Kapoor. The episode will premiere on 14th July. Now, in a fun segment, Sara answered a few questions, she was asked about how many beeps she thinks her answers will have of Koffee With Karan 7, to which, she said: "For profanity zero, but for the content of what I have said maybe the whole show." Later she was also asked to rhyme on the spot, and continue the sentence from 'Sara's personality is so sunny.' The actress responded and said, "She is as cute as a bunny, she's so funny, sweet as honey, give me money!"

Check out Sara Ali Khan's VIDEO:

Further, on being asked how nervous she is to be gracing the 'Koffee Couch.' She said: "I am nervous-ish, but I am very excited because I think Janhvi is a great friend and I think it's going to be a lot of fun." Sara also added that between being guarded or spilling the tea, she would spill everything.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Next, she will also feature in Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the lead.

