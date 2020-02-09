Sara Ali Khan reveals dad Saif said THIS to her after proclaiming that he liked his Love Aaj Kal trailer more

Fans could not help but draw comparisons to Saif and Deepika's original love story. In fact, Saif had even gone on record and said that he liked his 2009 film's trailer much more. Read on to know what happened after.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are sending their respective fans into a mini meltdown as they are spotted almost every day promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film, which is a sequel to the original Love Aaj Kal starring and , has generated a huge buzz and die-hard fans have been waiting for the film to hit the screens. However, as soon as the film's trailer dropped, fans could not help but draw comparisons to Saif and Deepika's original love story. In fact, Saif had even gone on record and said that he liked his 2009 film's trailer much more.

Kartik and Sara were recently quizzed about the same and the actress revealed that her father did not know why he said that. Saif, who has no qualms about being right or wrong, apparently called up Sara after his comments on Love Aaj Kal's trailer went viral and said, "I don't know why I said that," the actress revealed in a press conference.

On the other hand, Kartik said, "That everyone is possessive about their own films. We all like our own films. So, we also think that our trailer is better." He hilariously added, "Ghar ki baat hai. It's all in fun and games." Check out their adorable video below:

Do you think Kartik and Sara will light up the screen with their Valentine's Day release? Let us know in the comments section below.

