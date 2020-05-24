Sara Ali Khan reveals the effect of lockdown on her in THIS hilarious photo; Check It Out

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan hilariously explained what her state of mind is after not being able to step out due to the strict lockdown in India.

Just like many of us, Sara Ali Khan too seems to be experiencing some quarantine fatigue after staying indoors for almost two months now. On Sunday, the actress took to social media to hilariously explain what he state of mind seems like after not being able to step out due to the strict lockdown in India. Taking to her Instagram Story, Sara shared two of her famous pictures.

While in one photo, the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress can be seen striking the 'Namaste' pose with the caption of Day 1. Alongside that is a crazy photo of Sara making a funny, whacked out face for the camera with the caption 'Day 61' and Lockdown Effect written in bold. The photo is bound to crack you up. Sara also used a GIF for more drama which read, "Things gotta change around her," and "Who Is She."

Check out the photo below:

Isn's Sara simply funny?

Just a few days ago, the actress shared some heartwarming pictures from her graduation ceremony donning her cap and gown. "19th May 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold," she captioned her proud moment. Take a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. While buzz around the film was at an all-time high, it tanked massively at the box office. Going forward, the actress has two films lined up, one with , the remake of Coolie No. 1 and another with Dhanush and , Atrangi Re.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×