Sara Ali Khan reveals the food she cannot resist, chooses her favourite movie by dad Saif Ali Khan; Watch

We just love how entertaining and outspoken Sara Ali Khan is. Besides amusing her fans with her movies, the Bollywood actress has also emerged well as an influencer. We always find her sharing every slice of life with her fans on Instagram. Be it the glimpses from her behind the scenes or sneak peeks from her exotic vacations, we just love how quirky she gets in all her Instagram stories. The actress once again shared a fun video of her on social media in which she talked about some of her favourite things.

Sara is a big-time foodie and loves to talk about food all the time. Recently keeping up with the tradition, she revealed that she can not resist chole bhature, pizza, and besan ke laddoos. When asked about her secret talent, Sara said that she can sing very well and not just that, she even sang a few lines while eating chocolate. Beyond this, the actress told that her favourite film featuring his dad Saif Ali Khan is Omkara and Hum Tum. Sharing the happy video, the diva wrote, "Eating or singing? Which is my real skill?? Please like, share and subscribe for more Send in your vote- you know the drill."

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actress will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled movie. She will also be seen in the film Gaslight which stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan on her & Ibrahim being spitting images of Amrita & Saif Ali Khan: Topic of conversation at home