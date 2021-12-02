Sara Ali Khan reveals her condition for getting married; Read Inside

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been getting huge appreciation for her performance in the trailer of Atrangi Re. The audience has fallen in love with her onscreen Rinku character and can’t stop praising her. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama also stars Dhanish and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film will be witnessing digital release on 24 December on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, in the trailer, we saw Rinku aka Sara, and Dhanush getting married forcefully. She loves someone else and wants to be with him.

Well, the journey will be interesting but in a recent interview with The Times of India, the actress opens up on her marriage idea. She has laid down a condition for her marriage and it is that her dream man has to move in and live with her mom, as mentioned in TOI. Going further, the Atrangi Re actress also made it clear that she will never leave her mother. Sara is very close to her mother and this is very much visible in her pictures.

Throwing some light on the film, Sara mentioned that it is very different and new for her. She is playing a Bihari girl in the film. Dhanush will be playing the role of Vishu. However, details about Akshay's character were not revealed. The romantic comedy is a cross-cultural love story in which Sara will be seen romancing Akshay and Dhanush. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Also Read: 'Atrangi Foodies': Sara Ali Khan beams with joy with Aanand L Rai in a BTS pic from Atrangi Re shoot days