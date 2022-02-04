Sara Ali Khan reveals her favourite actor, dream destination and more; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has not only won million hearts with her acting skills but has also garnered a massive following with her interesting and fun posts online. Recently, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram and answered fans’ questions in the most quirky way. From weight loss tips to a dream destination to her favourite actor, Sara Ali Khan answered it all.

One of the curious fans asked Sara to reveal her favourite actor. In no time, Sara posted the hottest picture of Ranveer Singh with ‘Ang Laga De Re’ song and wrote, “@ranveersingh” with a bomb emoticon. Another fan asked Sara about her dream destination. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress shared a picture and wrote, “Northern Lights”. She also dropped a picture of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in response to a follower’s question about her favourite place in Delhi. Previously, the actress had slammed a netizen who trolled her for her shayaris. An internet user asked Sara during the AMA session, “Why are your shayris so bad?” Sara, confidently penned a shayari in response and said, “So I drive positive people like you mad, And because rude judgements don’t make me sad, And I am who I am inspite efforts of mom and dad, As it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had, And not to mention after that I feel glad, I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad…”

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

