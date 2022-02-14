Sara Ali Khan reveals her 'truest and hopefully forever love' on Valentine's Day; Find out

Valentine’s Day might be almost over, but we hope that you and your loved ones celebrate love forever and beyond. Hey, and if you are single don’t be disheartened, because V-Day is not only about romantic love, but rather to express love for the special people in life - be it your best friends, your parents, or your adorably furry pets. In fact, your love for your ambitions, your passion, and your work counts too! Imparting this sweet lesson, today our gorgeous B-Town celebrity Sara Ali Khan posted a picture of her one true love on her Instagram story, and honestly, it was nothing short of admirable.

In the story that Sara posted on her Instagram, we could see a snap of a camera, symbolising her love for being onscreen, to act and perform. Along with the picture, Sara wrote ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my truest and hopefully forever love’ and ended her note with some heart emojis. She also adorned the story with a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ sticker. Well, if you needed a sign to appreciate your art today, this is it!

Check the story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. The stars kept giving us a glimpse from the sets and got all the fans excited. These two even shared the first look of the film and we cannot help but wait for the teaser of the film to release.

