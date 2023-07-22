Sara Ali Khan reveals how dad Saif Ali Khan ‘encourages’ her when it comes to choosing films

Sara Ali Khan, who delivered a scintillating performance opposite Vicky Kaushal in the recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, continues to garner praises from her fans and followers. Released in June this year, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office and much of the credit goes to the lead pair, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

After a month of ZHZB's successful run at the box office, the female lead of the movie, Sara Ali Khan, has revealed how she discusses her movies with her parents, Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh, who are well-established actors themselves.

Sara Ali Khan discusses her films with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

In an interview with E-Times, Sara revealed the advice she gets from her parents. Talking about the same, Sara said, “I discuss movies with my mother and father. The advice that both of them give me is that ultimately your heart has to connect to the character and the script. That’s a very personal selection process. So, they both always encourage me to develop my own instinct about what films I want to be a part of and which I don’t." Adding further she said, “When I step out to do a movie, I treat every chance like my last chance and give every film my hundred percent."

Sara Ali Khan on the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

During the same interaction with the news portal, Sara further spoke about the overwhelming response her movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, received at the theaters and from the audiences. She also explained why ZHZB felt like her second debut. Speaking about the same, she said, 'It's been almost three and a half years since my film received a theatrical release, hence it felt like a debut. And honestly, every Friday, I feel we have to re-earn the audience's love and hearts. When one has been kept away from the theater experience post the pandemic, and personally the stakes for me were so high, it was very important that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke gets the love that it has. As an actor, every film, every experience should make you grow, and inshallah, I hope that process continues for me.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in the offing.

