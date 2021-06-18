Sara Ali Khan reveals how she 'melted' on meeting Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's newborn for first time

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy back in February 2021. Now, Sara Ali Khan has revealed details of her first meeting with her father Saif and Kareena's newborn.

While there may still be time until fans get to see Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's newborn, they won't have to wait too long to know details about the little one as Sara Ali Khan recently shared insights about her first meet. Sara, who had visited Kareena and Saif when they welcomed their second baby boy home back in February, shared details of her first meeting with their newborn in a recent chat. The Simmba star shared that he is a 'ball of cuteness' and also revealed her reaction on meeting him.

Sharing what happened when she met Kareena and Saif's newborn, Sara told News18, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted." She further revealed that the little one is a 'ball of cuteness.' Sara also shared that after her dad welcomed his 4th child, she has been joking with him about enjoying fatherhood every decade. She said, "My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood."

This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them. Sara Ali Khan

Saying that she is excited for Kareena and Saif after the birth of their second baby, Sara said, "This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them." When Sara visited Kareena and Saif after they came back home from the hospital with their newborn, she was snapped carrying little gifts for him and the photos had gone viral.

While Kareena and Saif have not yet revealed their second baby boy's face or name, fans surely have been curious to know about the little one. Back in March on Women's Day, Kareena had shared the first glimpse of her second son in a selfie without revealing his face. A while back, a photo touted to be of Kareena and Saif's newborn had begun circulating on social media after Randhir Kapoor reportedly shared it on his Instagram handle. However, he deleted it soon after sharing it.

