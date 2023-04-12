Sara Ali Khan reveals mom Amrita Singh is the reason for her to wake up on most days

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and also one of the most talented ones. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gaslight that released directly on OTT platform. This film also starred Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Everyone has been praising her for her performance. Apart from this, fans also always praise her for her values, and now in a recent chat with News 18, she opens up about the equation she shares with her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan on her equation with Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

On talking about her mother Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan said, “Visualising life without mom to any degree is what scares me the most. Most often the one thing that I can definitely rely on is that mom is the reason to wake up. On most days, that’s it, that’s the reason. I can’t not have that.” On her equation with her father Saif Ali Khan, Sara revealed that the Cocktail actor does not read her scripts or help her pick them. She revealed that he has told her “As an actor, if you’re reading a script and feel at the end of it that you want to do it, then do it. Kisi aur ko padha ke kya hi milega! Other people have their own convictions and guts but I’ve my own,” she shares.

Sara Ali Khan on collaborating with Amrita Singh

We all know that Amrita Singh was one of the most loved actresses of her time. It would be a visual delight for the fans to see her and her daughter Sara Ali Khan share screen space together. In a recent chat when Sara was quizzed if she ever intends to collaborate with her mother, the actress responded, “The film is called real life. It happens every day. There are no intervals there and snacks are not always free (laughs).”

