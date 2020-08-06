  • facebook
Sara Ali Khan reveals she 'bribed' Ibrahim Ali Khan to twin with her as they bonded post Raksha Bandhan; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had a fun day out post Raksha Bandhan. The actress revealed that she had to bribe her brother into twinning with her during their cycle ride.
Raksha Bandhan might’ve come to an end, but the bond shared between two siblings will never end. Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had a fun day out, post Raksha Bandhan. The siblings look cool with their twinning game on point. The sister-brother duo went for a ride on their cycles and decided to click some adorable pictures together. Sara Ali Khan who has been quite an avid social media user took to her account and shared pictures of her and Ibrahim out in the midst of nature.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures of her and Ibrahim out on a cycle ride. In a few pictures, we can see Ibrahim carrying his sister on his shoulders. She captioned the post saying, “Post Rakhi bonding vibe To match with me i had to bribe My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’ To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning.” 

Here is Sara Ali Khan's post:

Both Sara and Ibrahim have become fan favourites ever since their funny videos during the lockdown took social media by a storm and went viral. Sara keeps her fans and followers up to date with her daily routine. The actress made her debut into the Bollywood industry with her 2018 movie Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. The movie also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

