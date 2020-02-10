Sara Ali Khan reveals she does not want a big fat Indian wedding and we wonder what Saif Ali Khan has to say

Sara Ali Khan spoke about her wedding plans in brief in one of her recent interviews. Read on the article to find the deets about it.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely the talk of the town with the line up of films she has ahead, and while the actress is currently busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan, she has opened up on many aspects in multiple interviews. Sara has been going places ever since she first made her debut with Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput followed by yet another blockbuster with co-starrer Simmba.

And now, Sara, in an interview, when asked about the kind of wedding she wants, she wrote how she wants a destination wedding in New York and well, all of us do know her love for NYC after all given how she has had some of the fun crazy times there. When further quipped if that would be a big fat Indian wedding, she also went on to add how she does not want one after all, and that only makes us wonder what daddy has to say.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal is just a few days away from its release and Valentine's 2020 is going to be a celebration of the love from two different eras. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring and Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

