Sara Ali Khan reveals she goes to ‘voice of modernity’ Sharmila Tagore for advice on boys; says THIS about social media trolling

Sara Ali Khan is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh also shares a great bond with her grandmother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. In a recent interview, the actress reflected on her camaraderie with her grandmother. She also talked about her way of dealing with social media trolling.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and the advice she goes for to her

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan was asked about the kind of advice she goes for from her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. In response to this, the Murder Mubarak actress said that her granny is her only grandparent. Calling her the ‘voice of modernity’, she shared how her grandmother has been there for her in testing times in her life like they were in 2020, a phase she describes as ‘not very good’ for her.

She recalled her father all ‘gun blazing’ with her, further adding how Tagore has been with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, admitting to being there for her father as well.

“She connects me to my traditional roots. She is also the voice of modernity. She also gives me good advice when it comes to boys, films, and social life. She’s a champion," Sara said.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan on dealing with social media trolling

In addition to this, the actress was also queried about the constant judgment she has been subjected to on social media. Being her stronger self, she opined that one needs to have an ‘inner conviction’ because everyone would aim to bring you down if you give them the chance to do so.

During the promotions of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara’s stomach was scalded. Now, citing it as an example, the actress advocated ‘gratitude’ and said that it could’ve been her face, underling the importance of one’s point of view about looking at things.

“Even if I’m being trolled, for instance, I tell myself that at least they’re talking about me. Imagine being irrelevant. For an actor, that’s death. So always look at it in such a way that you can tell yourself it could have been worse,” the actress further said, adding that one has to remind oneself to be in charge of their life, be there, and work hard towards achieving it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says daughter Ira ‘grew quite fast’ in UNSEEN wedding video; gets emotional as he sings Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja