Sara Ali Khan reveals she is 'not fazed' by criticism on religious beliefs, choice of outfits; 'I don't care'

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is one of the most talented young actresses in the entertainment industry. Even though she is new in the lights-camera-action world, the actress has carved a niche for herself with her acting skills. She is also a fashion inspiration to many in today's generation as the actress values simplicity over artificiality. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sara opened up about criticism and revealed that she does not care about other people's opinions when it comes to her religious beliefs and choice of outfits.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan talked about criticism and candidly opened up about how she welcomes criticism when it comes to her work. But the actress revealed that she does not care about other people's opinions or comments regarding her personal matter such as her choice of outfits or religious beliefs.

Sara said, "I definitely appreciate any kind of criticism when it comes to my work. I work for the audience and if they don’t like my work, it behooves me to see what I can do better. But if they have an opinion on anything personal, whether it’s my religious beliefs, my sense of dressing or my non-blow-dried hair at the airport, I don’t care."

In the same interview, Sara Ali Khan also spoke about not seeking validation from anyone else. The actress said, " I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going.”

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Work-wise, Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film performed well at the box office. She was currently seen making an appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Sara is set to feature in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The cast of the film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal, and will be released in December 2023.

