Sara Ali Khan REVEALS she’s crushing on Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘Excited to have recreated her Coolie No 1 songs’

Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake. In a recent interview, Khan shared that she is a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor’s songs who was in the 1995 comedy.

Since last year, a remake that has become the talk of the town is Sara Ali Khan and starrer Coolie No 1. The two popular stars will be seen recreating the magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from their 1995 comedy film. While the shoot has been going on since last year, Sara has time and again revealed that she has been a big fan of Karisma and that she feels lucky to be recreating her magic on the big screens in David Dhawan’s directorial.

In a recent conversation with Times Of India, Sara spoke about her stint in Coolie No 1 with Varun and mentioned that she has always had a huge crush on Karisma. The Love Aaj Kal star revealed that she has always loved Karisma’s songs and is extremely stoked to have got the chance to work on those in Coolie No 1. Khan even praised her director David Dhawan and mentioned that while shooting the film, the journey has been filled with fun moments.

On recreating Karisma’s role in Coolie No 1, Sara said, “David sir’s set is like a fireball of energy. It's like, you know, back to the 90s. So it's been a real fun time on that set. I personally have a very big crush on Karisma Kapoor. I love her songs. And I'm so excited that I've had the opportunity to recreate that.”

Meanwhile, Sara and Varun often have shared on the set fun moments while shooting Coolie No 1 and fans have been excited about their take on the classic comedy. Coolie No 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. Aside from this, Sara is busy with Love Aaj Kal promotions. In the film, she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020. Sara will also be seen with and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2021.

