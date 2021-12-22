Sara Ali Khan REVEALS she was Ananya Panday's senior in school: 'Apparently, I used to bully her'

Sara Ali Khan admitted that she 'bullied' Ananya Panday, who was her junior in high school. They attended Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School together. Sara described Ananya as "lovely" in an interview and stated that the bullying is still going on. To illustrate her argument, she used an event from a recent awards presentation.

In an interview with Mashable India, Sara reminisced about her school days with Ananya Panday. Sara revealed, “Apparently, I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have.” She then continued to talk about she thought still bullied her. She added that they recently went to Lokmat Awards and Sara wanted Ananya to do Chaka Chak dance with her, so she just called her on the stage. She was like ‘no’ and I was like ‘come on’, so I think I bullied her again. She is lovely,” Sara concluded. It seems like the two young actresses share a delightful relationship!

Ananya Panday is set to star with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. On Monday, the teaser and title of the film were released online. On January 25, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video as an OTT release. On the other hand, Sara is gearing up for the release of her next Atrangi Re, where she will star alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie is set to make its theatrical release on 24th December.

