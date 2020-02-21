Sara Ali Khan REVEALS she's more disciplined than double parents family and is scared of disappointing her mom

Sara Ali Khan is extremely close to her mom Amrita Singh and often shares photos with her. In a recent chat, Sara revealed that she is proud to be more disciplined than other kids living with both parents.

Among the current stars of the gen-Z of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has managed to become extremely popular with just 3 films in her filmography. The ever so charming Sara is often seen hanging out with her single mom, Amrita Singh and she often shares photos with her on social media too. Being the candid person she is, Sara has never refused to talk about her parents and Amrita Singh’s separation and always has been open about it.

In a recent chat with Zoom TV, Sara talked about what she feels pride means to her and how living with a single mom has added to her being more proud of herself. The Love Aaj Kal star said that she lives with a single mom and even then, she is more disciplined than a double parents family. She even added that she is more scared of letting her mom down too and that she is proud of this fact.

Sara spoke about the concept of pride and said, “I live with a single mother and yet I think I am more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than most double parents family would be and I am proud of that. As a girl, I have a mind of my own and my opinions and I am proud of that.” Further the star spoke about what pride means to her and mentioned that just being herself in a manner that is not expected by others is what it means for her. Sara even shared that people are baffled on knowing that she is a heroine and is also educated and hence, she mentioned that she takes pride in it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with . The film was recently wrapped up after the Goa schedule. It will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara also announced her other film, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and will be shot in Bihar and Madurai. The music will be composed by AR Rahman and will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2021.

