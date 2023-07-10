Sara Ali Khan reveals ticking different levels of success after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: I'm proud of my work

Sara Ali Khan recently voiced her trepidation over the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress expressed her thoughts on success and said you have to go through three levels: perceptional, mental, and internal, to achieve it. Khan spoke at length and shared her thoughts on the same. She said that with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she has ticked different levels of success.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success

While financial achievement and family admiration of her profession are essential to Sara, the actress shared how she believes that the ultimate measure of success is knowing that she gave her role her all. She remarked that she had three levels of success. The first degree of achievement is perceived success, which she and her co-star Vicky Kaushal set at the 50 crore mark at the box office. The film has currently reached the 85 crore mark at the box office.

Speaking with PTI, the 27-year-old actor said, “For me, there are three levels of success. There's perceptional success. Vicky, Dino sir and I said, (when) the film will make ₹50 crore, we'll be publicly successful. Right now, touchwood, we are touching ₹85 crore."

Talking about mental success further, Sara added, "Then there's mental success when my mother and my brother like my work. I'm proud of my work.” The actress said that she feels “internal success” when she feels that she has given her 100 per cent. Khan continued, “Being able to give your 100 per cent every day is the only kind of success that's not fickle.”

When asked if her latest film helped her achieve all three levels of success, she replied: "Yes, for sure."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, was released in theatres on June 2. The plot is set in Indore and revolves around a married couple named Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are about to divorce. Sara expressed her joy at the film's success, as it is her first theatrical release since Love Aaj Kal in 2020. Her last three films, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, and Gaslight, were all available on streaming services.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara has a number of intriguing projects in the works, for the future. She will appear in Anurag Basu's film anthology Metro In Dino and has a period drama named Ae Watan Mere Watan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan talks about her biggest regret, 'There are parts of 2019 where I wasn't very honest'