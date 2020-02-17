Sara Ali Khan REVEALS the USA Airport Authorities look suspiciously at her whenever she travels; Here’s why

Besides Coolie No 1, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan’s fat-to-fit journey is no secret to the world because time and again, this Simmba actress has spoken up about being fat when she was studying in the USA. Not just this, Sara Ali Khan has often shared throwback videos on Instagram when she was a fat college girl, and before signing her debut film, Sara lost 26 kilos. Now, as we speak, Sara Ali Khan is clearly one of the fittest heroines in the industry and such is her love for fitness that she is papped outside the gym almost every day.

Now, during a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her fat-to-fit transformation has left, not just fans but even the US airport authorities surprised. Why? During a chat with comedy group East India Comedy, this Kedarnath actress revealed that whenever she travels to USA, the airport authorities look a little suspiciously at her because she looks totally different from her identity card photos and well, we don’t quite blame the authorities. During the interview, Sara said, “You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America.”

Moving on, Sara said that since her regular visa, student visa are all different, therefore, the USA authorities are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ “My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine,” she said. However, Sara jokingly said that she would not like to comment anything more on the subject, because she does not want to be banned from visiting the US. On the work front, since the past few weeks, Sara Ali Khan was busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and now that the film has released, Sara has jetted off to Goa to kick-start another schedule of Dacid Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the opened to mixed reviews from critics, and the film has witnessed a major drop after taking off to a fantastic start at the box office. Besides Coolie No 1, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush.

