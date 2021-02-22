Sara Ali Khan REVEALS what she & Saif Ali Khan discuss more than Bollywood films as she says they are similar

Among the popular father-daughter duos in Bollywood, and Sara Ali Khan are the most articulate ones who always manage to steal the show with their conversations. When the two had appeared together on an episode of Koffee with Karan, it was like magic and everyone saw the cool equation between them. Whenever Sara's new project is announced, Saif is known for being frank and honest about it and many a time, his statements have left everyone in awe. Now, in a recent chat, Sara has revealed what she and her father most talk about when they are together.

As Sara turned cover star for Elle India's February edition, she opened up about her bond with Saif. She shared that she and Tanhaji actor have a good laugh about their ability to talk about history more than Bollywood films. While talking about her dad, Sara recalled her trip with him to Italy. She shared how it was all about Pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music, and plays and that it is something that she and Saif really like to do.

We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan

Sharing this, Sara said, "I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy. We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood."

Meanwhile, Saif has recently welcomed his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan and has taken a break to spend time with the newborn. Post it, he will begin work on Adipurush with Prabhas. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release in theatres on August 6, 2021.

