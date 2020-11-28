Sara Ali Khan REVEALS why David Dhawan 'screamed' at her amid Coolie No 1 song shoot & it has a Varun connect

The trailer of Coolie No 1 featuring Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal released today. At the trailer launch, Sara revealed how director David Dhawan got upset with her while shooting the song Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha due to Varun Dhawan.

The trailer of the highly anticipated film of 2020, Coolie No 1, is finally out. Featuring Sara Ali Khan and in the lead, the film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer comedy. The trailer has been getting a great response so far and fans are loving Varun and Sara's chemistry in the same. While launching the trailer, during the 'Q & A' session, Varun and Sara were accompanied by Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of the latter's father in the film. During the session, Varun spilled a secret about director David Dhawan screaming at Sara amid the shoot.

The actress then went onto explain why the director lost his cool on her during the shoot of the recreated version of Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. Sara shared that the director was upset that day during the shoot as both she and Varun were getting late due to costumes. However, she went onto explain in detail that particular shoot day for her and revealed that the director actually got upset due to Varun. The cute banter between Sara and Varun during the trailer launch surely left fans excited about seeing them on screen in the film too.

At the trailer launch, Sara, Varun and Paresh were asked to reveal their adventures while shooting the film. While Paresh said that the shoot was like a 'joy ride,' Varun pointed out that once during the shoot, his father David Dhawan had screamed at Sara and she screamed back at him. However, Sara went on correct Varun and said, "No, I didn't scream back at him. But one time, yes, David sir screamed at me." Varun interrupted and asked, "To get ready?" To this, Sara replied, "I was ready. I just needed to tack something and it was taking the time. He got upset with me coz you were also late in your van doing some costume business. This is during Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. And you'd already upset him coz you were getting late coz of your costume. And then he got upset with me." She went onto praise the designer for costumes and said that the day was a little bit of a shoot but in the end, she claimed that it was all good.

Meanwhile, the film also features stars like Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania too. The songs from the 1995 film that have been recreated for the remake are Husn Hai Suhana and Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. In the trailer, we get to hear snippets of them along with a few other new songs from the film. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is produced by Pooja Entertainment and is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

