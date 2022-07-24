Sara Ali Khan reviews Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush's Hollywood film The Gray Man; Here's what she feels about it

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry currently. The actress made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 romantic film Kedarnath, in which she played a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim porter, played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has been a part of a few films but has proved her versatility in her debut film itself. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans.

Recently, Sara was seen at filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's party which he had hosted for the Hollywood filmmaker-sibling duo, Russo Brothers, who are currently in India for a promotional tour of their film The Gray Man which stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas in lead roles. A few hours back, Sara shared a picture with Dhanush and also reviewed his movie on her social media handle. To note, Sara and Dhanush starred in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara captioned it: "Congratulations on The Grey Man!! Loved you in it as ususal @dhanushkraja. Had a blast catching up with my Vishu Babu and thoroughly missed @aanandlrai" For those unaware, Dhanush's character name in Atrangi Re was Vishu. In the photo, Sara donned a cut-out crop top and paired it with a mini skirt and strappy heels. While Dhanush sported a black sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

