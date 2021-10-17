Sara Ali Khan reviews Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, calls it ‘soul touching’ film

Vicky Kaushal has been creating a massive buzz these days owing to the release of his much-awaited film Sardar Udham. The Shoojit Sircar directorial was finally released on October 16 on the digital platform. Ever since its release, the film is grabbing all attention. To note, Udham Singh was one of the freedom fighters who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by killing General Dyer in London. Apart from Vicky, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in key roles.

After Sardar Udham’s release, several actors have come out and shared their reviews on social media. Now a few moments back, Sara Ali Khan also took to her social media handle and shared her views on the film and praised Vicky for his impeccable performance. Sharing a poster from the film on her gram, Sara wrote, “An intensely honest, visually stunning and soul touching film by @shoojitsircar sir!” The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress also lauded Vicky Kaushal’s performance and wrote, “Beautiful, gut wrenching and simply brilliant performance by @vickykaushal109. You truly are one of the finest actors we have”. Soon after Sara shared her review, Vicky took to his social media handle and thanked the actress.

Take a look:

Earlier today, even Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and talked about the actor’s performance in the movie. She wrote, “@vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking” along with broken heart and star emoticons. To this Vicky replied saying, "Thank you so much Katrina!"