Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty partied with Sushant Singh Rajput in Lonavala: Farmhouse manager

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan, Raku Preet Singh and others in connection with the drug angle. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse manager has made some shocking revelations.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently investigated by not one but three agencies namely ED, NCB, and the CBI. In the meantime, various facts, debates, and controversies revolving around the late actor have emerged in the past few weeks. In the midst of all this, his Lonavala farmhouse manager has recently made some shocking revelations. Raees, the manager has told India Today that Sushant and his core team including Sara Ali Khan, and Rhea Chakraborty frequently partied at the place.

Reportedly, a local boatman has told the NCB that it was the party destination for the late actor and others. He has also named a few Bollywood friends of Sushant who include Rhea, Sara, , and others. He has further alleged that stuff like liquor and ganja were common at the parties. As of now, Lonavala has also fallen under NCB’s scanner in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Meanwhile, the manager has said that smoking papers were ordered for the parties.

However, he wasn’t aware of their use. According to him, Sushant Singh Rajput visited the farmhouse once or twice a week before the enforcement of the lockdown. He further alleges that it was Sara Ali Khan who came with the late actor initially. Post that, Rhea Chakraborty also started coming. The manager further adds that Sushant’s core team accompanied him too. Raaes further reveals that Rhea’s family celebrated her birthday at the farmhouse last year in July. He mentions that the guests were also served expensive vodka drinks.

Credits :India Today

