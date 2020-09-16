Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty partied with Sushant Singh Rajput in Lonavala: Farmhouse manager
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently investigated by not one but three agencies namely ED, NCB, and the CBI. In the meantime, various facts, debates, and controversies revolving around the late actor have emerged in the past few weeks. In the midst of all this, his Lonavala farmhouse manager has recently made some shocking revelations. Raees, the manager has told India Today that Sushant and his core team including Sara Ali Khan, and Rhea Chakraborty frequently partied at the place.
Reportedly, a local boatman has told the NCB that it was the party destination for the late actor and others. He has also named a few Bollywood friends of Sushant who include Rhea, Sara, Shraddha Kapoor, and others. He has further alleged that stuff like liquor and ganja were common at the parties. As of now, Lonavala has also fallen under NCB’s scanner in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Meanwhile, the manager has said that smoking papers were ordered for the parties.
However, he wasn’t aware of their use. According to him, Sushant Singh Rajput visited the farmhouse once or twice a week before the enforcement of the lockdown. He further alleges that it was Sara Ali Khan who came with the late actor initially. Post that, Rhea Chakraborty also started coming. The manager further adds that Sushant’s core team accompanied him too. Raaes further reveals that Rhea’s family celebrated her birthday at the farmhouse last year in July. He mentions that the guests were also served expensive vodka drinks.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Paid ppl. Paid by Arnab or Kangana or else.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I am not a fan of SSR or any one his women . SSR is an adult . he is allowed his vices . he is responsible for his state today . he is not a baby where all these devious scheming women mxied drugs or whatever in his feeding bottle and fed him while changing his nappy. after a point ,we become answerable to ourselves .
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Common on!! Is that even a news in 2020? Don't friends or colleagues hang out together? Shraddha, Sara all were costars of Sushant & hence, they partied. Even regular corporate people do that. Media has lost the plot & already diluted Sushant's case
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Irrelevant to the case.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I am from Africa greeting to yourll. I don't personally know Ssr but when I watch his interviews and his public appearances all I see is a gem of a person truly humble and super intelligent. You people in India should watch it to learn the kind of person he was. Never saw him being arrogant no matter who the person was I think Ssr was highly misunderstood. We have a saying and it's "you can do a thousand good deeds but people will only remember you for the one mistake that you make" and let it be know his mistake harmed him and not yourll.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Salman goes to his farmhouse... Saif goes to his when they need to party.. Srk, Karan.. Ambani's all party with drinks cigarettes and who knows what else... So what's the problem if Ssr goes to his and parties. It is Rhea who lived with Ssr it is rhea who made his Dr's appointment it is Rhea who went with him to the Dr it is rhea who gave him his medication it is rhea who claimed he is mentally ill and it is rhea after knowing his condition procured drugs for him so why is she bringing Sara into the equation.. Sara never live with Ssr or take care of his mental.. Ssr could have been smoking drugs from 10 years ago even but you appointed yoursrlf as his medical care giver when you took on the above mentioned tasks so rather than helping him you were getting it for him
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Talk about double standard? When other actors get together with their friends, they’re called drug addicts and alcoholics but when Sushant, the known addict regularly uses his place for these kind of parties, his fans excuse him and call it normal. Saif does not go to his Palace for that kind of partying, he goes for family events kiddy parties.