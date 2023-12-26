Sara Ali Khan rings in Christmas with parents Saif and Amrita; Kriti Sanon joins Kartik Aaryan for festivities

Globally observed on December 25th, Christmas is a joyous festival celebrated with warmth and happiness. Bollywood celebrities joined in the festive spirit, taking to social media to share their heartfelt wishes and provide a sneak peek into their celebrations. Sara Ali Khan, in particular, posted endearing pictures capturing the joyous moments shared with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan celebrated the day together with friends.

Sara Ali Khan misses brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Christmas

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Expressing gratitude for the joyous Christmas this year, she also expressed her longing for her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the caption, she wrote, "Missed my Baby Brother (or not so baby..) Thank you Santa for this Merry merry Christmas @______iak______ I wish you was here. To have pecan pie and celebrate and spread Christmas joy and cheer… And then eat black cod individually with the OG two. Who to us are extremely dear. But for now these pics I shear (share)."

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon partake in Christmas celebrations alongside their friends

Meanwhile, good friends Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who have shared the screen in multiple films, ushered in Christmas together with their group of friends. Candid pictures capturing the actors exuding cheer and laughter with their pals have gone viral. It seems to have become a customary celebration for the dynamic duo, as they were seen reveling in the festive spirit together last year as well. Take a look at the pictures to witness the joyous moments from their festive gathering:

Numerous celebrities, such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Kapoor, and many others, shared glimpses of their festive Christmas celebrations. Pinkvilla extends heartfelt wishes to everyone for a joyful and Merry Christmas!

