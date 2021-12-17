Sara Ali Khan as Rinku gives a glimpse of Bombay & Bihar's sunset and her new PICS are too beautiful to miss

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been quite occupied with promotions for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. While doing so, Sara has been sharing photos from behind-the-scenes of filming the movie with Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai. And now, her recent photos capture her own love for sunsets and they will leave you in awe. Her character Rinku in Atrangi Re hails from Bihar while Sara is from Bombay. Capturing the sunsets in both Bihar and Mumbai, Sara shared lovely photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara dropped the sunset photos from Bihar and Bombay and left netizens in awe. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "We’ve always loved the setting sun. From Bombay to Bihar. From Sara to Rinku." In one of the photos, Sara is seen clad in an electric pink sharara while in another, she is seen as Rinku from Atrangi Re in peach and dark green saree. Both the pictures have showcased Sara's love for sunsets.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Sara, Akshay, and Rai headed to The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions of the film. The trio seemed to have had a gala time on the sets and the photos from the same also took over the internet.

Talking about Atrangi Re, the music of the film has managed to become very popular. Composed by AR Rahman, the song Chaka Chak is a trending chartbuster. The film is directed by Rai and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. It was initially slated to release in theatres. However, it will now release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

