Sara Ali Khan rocks the neon pink look as she poses in front of a mosque in Turkey

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, and Simmba. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram. She often shares photos and videos of different places that she has visited. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media and thus gives her followers and admirers, glimpses of her vacation pictures which invariably give major travel goals to her followers. Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her summer in Istanbul, Turkey with her friends Tanya Gharvi, Parth Mangla, and Rohan Shrestha and as one would expect, she has made it a point to share her travelogue with her followers.

The actress shared photos of the places she visited in Istanbul including Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami. She posed in front of Ayasofya Cami in her pink outfit. She also reposted Rohan Shrestha's story where she can be seen posing in front of her teacup in her own goofy style. One can make out from the pictures shared by Sara that she is having a jolly good time with her friends as she enjoys the scenic views of Istanbul, Turkey.

Look at the photo shared by Sara Ali Khan:

In the summer of 2022, apart from Istanbul, she also visited Pahalgam where she enjoyed her trek in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir and London where she graced the streets of the city with her neon look. The Atrangi Re actress was also seen relishing her British breakfast in one of her photos.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal is also in her kitty.

Also read: When Sara Ali Khan spoke about her relation with Saif Ali Khan: We discuss Hitler & Stalin more than films