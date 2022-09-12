Sara Ali Khan rocks salwar-kameez look as she gets clicked at airport; PICS
Sara Ali Khan's latest ethnic ensemble is all things glam done right.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Meanwhile, the Kedarnath actress is known for most expansive collections of Indian ethnic wear, and her unabashed soft spot for it. At a time when youngsters herd towards Western fashion trends, this 27-year-old star effortlessly brings back the narrative to our roots with her impeccably elegant ethnic wardrobe. Speaking of which, Sara was spotted at the airport earlier today in her signature salwar- kameez look.
In the pictures, Sara kept it simple in a sky-blue printed salwar suit which made her look graceful. She wore a pair of jootis that beautifully complemented her look. Well, from vibrant hues and bold embellishments to light colours and elevated basics, there is nothing that Sara cannot pull off with the utmost grace.
Have a look at Sara’s pictures:
Meanwhile, Sara is making headlines for allegedly dating Shubman Gill as a viral video showed the actress having dinner with the cricketer at Bastian.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several movies in the pipeline. She was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, Sara will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. It is directed by Pawan Kriplani. She will also feature in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.
ALSO READ: After Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s viral video, cricketer’s friend wishes ‘bahut SARA pyaar’ on his birthday