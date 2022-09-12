Sara Ali Khan rocks salwar-kameez look as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Meanwhile, the Kedarnath actress is known for most expansive collections of Indian ethnic wear, and her unabashed soft spot for it. At a time when youngsters herd towards Western fashion trends, this 27-year-old star effortlessly brings back the narrative to our roots with her impeccably elegant ethnic wardrobe. Speaking of which, Sara was spotted at the airport earlier today in her signature salwar- kameez look.



In the pictures, Sara kept it simple in a sky-blue printed salwar suit which made her look graceful. She wore a pair of jootis that beautifully complemented her look. Well, from vibrant hues and bold embellishments to light colours and elevated basics, there is nothing that Sara cannot pull off with the utmost grace.