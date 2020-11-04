  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan roots for her '#1 Dad' Saif Ali Khan by sharing the poster of Bhoot Police as it goes on floors

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to join Kareena Kapoor Khan in rooting for Saif Ali Khan as his film, Bhoot Police kicked off in Himachal Pradesh. The starlet cheered on for her dad as the poster was released.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: November 4, 2020 11:08 am
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali KhanSara Ali Khan roots for her '#1 Dad' Saif Ali Khan by sharing the poster of Bhoot Police as it goes on floors
After months of being confined to their respective homes, many Bollywood stars have kicked off their new film projects amid the 'new normal.' Speaking of this, today, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police has gone on floors as the stars shared posts on social media with the first poster of the film. Not just this, Kareena Kapoor Khan too cheered for Saif's film by sharing the poster on his behalf on her handle and now, Sara Ali Khan too has done the same for her dad. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared her dad's film's poster Bhoot Police along with a gif that says '#1 Dad.' The gorgeous star always makes it a point to make up for her dad's absence on social media and shares his film-related announcements on her handle. Kareena too shared the poster on her handle to wish the team of Bhoot Police as they begin shooting for the film amid the new norms due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Sara shared the poster and wrote, "The #newnormal is Paranormal #BhootPolice." The star shared it and tagged the entire cast of the film. The film is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akash Puri. The first schedule of shooting is taking place in Dalhousie in HP.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's wish for Saif Ali Khan & Bhoot Police crew:

Meanwhile, Sara recently made her way back to Mumbai. The star was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She will now be seen in Aanand L Rai's film with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is titled Atrangi Re and reportedly, Sara will be seen in a double role in the same. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and the story is penned by Himanshu Sharma. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

