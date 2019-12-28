Sara Ali Khan’s adorable photos with her BFF from Christmas to Kerala vacay are proof that friends are forever

Sara Ali Khan has been vacationing with her best friend in Kerala and has been sharing stunning photos from the same. Her recent post on Instagram is a culmination of Christmas celebration and Kerala vacay with her BFF and it’s too cute for words. Check it out.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan are having a gala time as the Simmba star is enjoying her holidays with her bestie and is also sharing multiple photos each day. From dipping in the pool with her BFF to enjoying Kerala backwaters, Sara is surely ending her 2019 on a high note. The Coolie No 1 star ended her shooting for this year a few days back and then headed for a vacay with her best friend who had come over to meet her on Christmas. Since then, the two ladies have been spending time together.

In her latest post on Instagram, Sara has managed to summarise what her bestie means to her. Along with a sweet poem in complete ‘Sara’ style, the Aaj Kal star also shared some cool photos from her Christmas and Kerala vacay with her best friend. In one part of each picture, Sara and her friend can be seen recreating the same poses which they had used for Christmas photos, but this time in the pool. The stunning photos of Sara and bestie enjoying some pool time will leave you longing for a vacay.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shells out major ‘fitspiration’ as she gears up to sweat it out on her holiday; See Pics)

Sara wrote, “Whenever we meet it’s like Big Bang Meet my Yin I’m her Yang I thought of her and the phone rang And soon we took off to do our thang.” Meanwhile, despite being on a holiday, Sara didn’t skip her gym session and yesterday, shared photos of working out with her bestie at the gym in Kerala.

Check out the photos:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next year in 2 films namely Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. In Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in classic Imtiaz Ali style. The film has been the talk of the town due to the rumoured couple, Sara and Kartik. Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara and Varun’s film Coolie No 1 remake will release on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More