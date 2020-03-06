Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for brother Ibrahim turns disastrous; Actor gets trolled for posing in bikini

Sara Ali Khan was mercilessly trolled for posing in a bikini with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Check it out

Yesterday, on the occasion of baby brother ’s birthday, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to post a series of photos with Ibrahim from their vacay wherein Sara is seen wearing a bikini and posing with Ibrahim. Alongside the photo, this Kedarnath actress wrote, “Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt…” In one of the photos, Sara Ali Khan is seen clasping onto Ibrahim and what caught everyone’s attention was Ibrahim’s body language, particularly the posture of his hand, because of which, netizens have said that Ibrahim was visibly uncomfortable while posing with a bikini-clad Sara.

Soon after, netizens took to social media to troll the actress for posing in a bikini with brother. One of the users wrote, “Her brother is not comfortable… look at his hand… not fair Sara… not expecting from you…,” and another user wrote, “Aise pic ke saath birthday wish kaun karta hai..” Another user bashed Sara for wearing a bikini with a younger brother as he wrote, “Kese pehn leti ho apne bhai k sath bikini n bra…” Commenting on Ibrahim’s awkward body language, a user wrote, “She’s not got shame lol look her brother has not even touched her back what a pose.” Another user commented on Sara’s religion as he wrote, “Hindu ka to smjh ata hai…sara u r muslim..kindly change ur religion if u wna get naked infront of ur brother father.”

However, some users were okay to see Sara pose in a bikini with Ibrahim as they came to defend the actress and one of the users wrote, “Stop it! They r brother & sister. stop commenting shit . Have some shame. She is comfortable around her brother . You too have families . Think before commenting !! Have some sense…” On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Karti Aaryan, and the film failed to create magic at the box office. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 and a few days back, Sara and Varun wrapped up the shooting of the film in Goa. Also, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's bikini-clad photos as she poses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan:

