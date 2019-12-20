Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for ‘cutiepie’ Taimur Ali Khan will warm the cockles of your heart; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday. As Tim turns 3, Sara shared some adorable pictures of the cutie boy. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan turns 3 today. A day back, Kareena and Saif celebrated little Tim’s birthday and threw a party for the same. While Taimur surely is the apple of his parents' eyes, even his half-sister Sara Ali Khan dotes on the cute pie. As Taimur turns a year older today, Sara surely knew the best way to wish him. While Karisma Kapoor did share some photos from Taimur’s birthday last night, it is Sara’s wish for Taimur that has our heart.

Sara took to Instagram this morning and penned a heartfelt wish for Taimur. Along with the note, Sara even shared some adorable throwback photos with the cutie boy. In one of the photos, a very little Taimur can be seen playing with Sara. Sara seems to be telling him to pose for the camera and Tim can be seen staring right at it. In another picture, and Sara can be seen enjoying Taimur’s cute antics as they all get playful on the bed.

Sara shared the photos and wrote, “Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy.” While fans couldn’t help but drool over the cute photos, we can’t think of a better way to kick start the morning.

Meanwhile, Taimur partied away with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Yash Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s kids at his birthday party yesterday. The cutie boy joined Kareena and Saif in a casual yet stylish look with his leather boots stealing the show. Kareena and Saif also sent a cake and some sweets for the paparazzi who were stationed outside the party venue. Karisma also shared some photos from inside the party and we can’t help but go ‘aww’ with the cuteness of little Tim.

