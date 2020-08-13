Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan REACTS to Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy news

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji.

Yesterday, while Sara Ali khan celebrated her 25th birthday in Goa, daddy had good news as he and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are expecting their second child. Soon after, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others took to social media to congratulate the couple and when Soha, in her Instagram post, called her brother ‘Quadfather,’ reacted to the post. Yes, while Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan sitting on a chair and called him ‘The Quadfahter’, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is currently in Goa for Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, left a comment on Soha’s post that read, “Abba.”

Confirming their pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting a second child as their statement read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Later, Bebo thanked Soha, Riddhima and others for their congratulatory messages. Yesterday, as Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday in Goa, Kareena took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of Sara with Saif in order to send birthday wishes to the Kedarnath actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. As for Saif, he will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji.

