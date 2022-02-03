Sara Ali Khan’s EPIC reply to a troll calling her shayari bad proves the actress is real life Simmba

Sara Ali Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. Also, she is quite active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with stunning and gorgeous pictures of her either from her trips or from her film sets. Well, the actress is back on a film set again and while she was getting her hair and makeup done, she started ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram. The moment Sara did this, fans started asking her several questions but the one question or rather comment that may have irked the Kedarnath actress a little only to get an epic reply has grabbed all the attention.

Sara Ali Khan shared a question asked by a troll that read, “Why are your shayris so bad?” Sara replied to this question in the most epic way ever with a Shayari itself. She wrote, “So I drive positive people like you mad And because rude judgements don’t make me sad And I am who I am inspite efforts of mom and dad As it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had And not to mention after that I feel glad I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad…”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has just wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal. They were shooting for the film in Indore and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral.

In fact, recently, Sara and Vicky both shared the first look of their film and we bet it left everyone super-excited to see this Jodi on the silver screen.

What do you think of Sara Ali Khan’s epic reply? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

