Sara Ali Khan’s ex beau Kartik Aaryan in awe of Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman trailer; Wishes luck to team

After Sara Ali Khan, her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan sings praises for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman trailer. Here’s what he said.

has become the town ever since the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have unveiled an entertaining trailer of the movie yesterday. To note, the movie also marks the big Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. Ever since the trailer was released the Nawab of Pataudi has been receiving praises from all quarters for his stupendous performance. In fact, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan also sang praises for Jawaani Jaaneman trailer and called it “cool, new and fantastic”.

And now Sara’s rumoured ex-beau Kartik Aaryan has joined the league and has been applauding the trailer of Jawaani Jaanemann trailer. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared the poster of this Nitin Kakkar directorial featuring Saif and Alaya in his Instagram story and admitted being in awe of the trailer. In fact, he couldn’t stop gushing about the trailer and also sent his best wishes for the movie’s release on January 31, 2020. He wrote, "Loved the trailer. All the best to the whole team". Kartik’s message was also followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s reaction to Jawaani Jaaneman trailer:

To note, Kartik’s reaction to the trailer grabbed the eyeballs as the Luka Chuppi actor has reported parted ways with Sara of late for reasons best known to them.

Meanwhile, Kartik will soon be sharing the screen space with Sara in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, 2020. Besides, the actor will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

