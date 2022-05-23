Sara Ali Khan’s fashion game in latest pics from London proves her style is as colourful as her personality

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She is one of the few new gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Well, all her fans would know that she is quite a colourful person in real life and her attires always have the best of colours. Also, Sara is a travel freak and often can be seen travelling with her friends or family and now she is having a gala time in London. Her recent set of pictures from her London trip is proof that the actress’ fashion game is just as colourful as her personality.

In the first picture that Sara Ali Khan shared we can see her wearing a shiny blue coloured jacket over a pink tee, purple tights, a pink cap and silver sparkly shoes. In the next image, we can see Sara wearing a light orange coloured tee over dark orange coloured tights that she paired with white sneakers. In the next image, we can see her wearing a light pink coloured hoodie that she paired over orange pants and so on. Sharing these pictures the actress wrote, “Enough of the monochromatic. It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic #alwaysextra”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship with Sara Ali Khan: Not everything is promotional