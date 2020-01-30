Sara Ali Khan’s film with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush leaves Love Aaj Kal co star Kartik Aaryan elated; See REACTION

Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which will hit the screens on 14th February 2021.

Sara Ali Khan has set the internet on fire with the latest announcement of her upcoming movie, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re also starring and Dhanush. Sharing some candid pictures of herself with Akshay and Dhanush, the actress even wrote a beautiful message thanking the director on her Instagram. Going by the pictures, the trio makes for a super fun star cast. Akshay, Sara and Dhanush seem to be bonding well already and we can't wait to see their chemistry on screen.

A few hours back, Sara again posted pictures with Akshay and Dhanush. She wrote, "Proud to be a part of @aanandlrai sir’s next: ATRANGI RE @akshaykumar sir @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma @bhushankumar @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms Releasing again, on Valentine’s Day‼️ 14th February 2021." The recent post has grabbed her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan's attention. Praising the movie, Kartik wrote, "Yeh hui na baat!!!" (That's more like it) On this Sara replied, "Kartik Aaryan abhi waali film me bhi baat hai." The actress meant that Sara and Kartik starrer Imtiaz Ali's movie is also equally great.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Check out Kartik Aaryan's comment here:

Love Aaj Kal will also star Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in a pivotal role and since the trailer has come out, it has been trending on YouTube. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Talking about Atrangi Re, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. While it is written by Himanshu Sharma, the music will be given by AR Rahman. The shooting of the film will begin from 1st March. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2021, i.e. February 14, 2021.

Also Read: Atrangi Re Motion Poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer to release on Valentine's Day 2021

Credits :Instagram

Read More