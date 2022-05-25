Sara Ali Khan’s funky pants steal the limelight as she heads to Manish Malhotra’s house from airport; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and her fashion game often make it to the headlines. Her dressing style is as colourful as her personality and we bet fans love it. The actress loves to travel and her social media is filled with pictures and videos from her trips. Well, she was currently in London having a gala time and her pictures are proof. It looks like the actress has come back to the bay and headed straight to designer Manish Malhotra’s house as she was snapped heading inside his house. What grabbed everyone’s attention was her funky pants.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a light Pink coloured crop top that she paired with multicoloured pants. The design on her pants appears to be like a video game print. Indeed the pants are too funky to handle. Sara paired her pants with a neon green coloured boot. She also layered her top with a shiny blue coloured jacket and wore a purple coloured cap. As always she had a bright smile on her face and greeted the paps nicely as always.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures:

Talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2021 release Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal which marked her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sara even penned a note for Vicky and wrote, “Every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented, and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”. Sara is currently working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

