Sara Ali Khan’s hectic 20 hours in Mumbai include shoots, rehearsals, parties and more

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since then, the actress has been in the spotlight and has even managed to make a place for herself in the glamorous world of showbiz. Apart from her performances in movies, Sara also keeps her fans entertained on social media, where she likes to keep an active presence. Every now and then, she gives fans a glimpse of her personal and professional lives on her Instagram space. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Sara treated fans to a sneak peek into a hectic day of her life.

A Few hours back, Sara took to the ‘gram and shared a video that showcased a busy day in her life, and all that she did during the 20-hour-layover she had in Mumbai. The video showcases Sara getting her hair and makeup done as she takes us through her day. The video shows Sara landing in the city from London at 11 am, and then trying fittings of several outfits at Manish Malhotra’s workplace at 12 pm. Then, we see Sara at dance rehearsals at 2 pm, followed by another fitting session for a shoot the next day in Istanbul. Then, we see Sara doing a brand shoot. Later, in the night, at 10 pm, she is seen getting ready to attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash, followed by a photoshoot. After the party, we see her at the airport again, as she is seen taking a flight to Istanbul.

The caption of the video read, “Throwback Thursday! Can’t believe I did all this in 20 hours- especially since all I’ve done today is written this caption (victory sign emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

