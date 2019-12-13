Sara Ali Khan’s interviews have impressed grandmom Sharmila Tagore; Here’s what she says about Aaj Kal star

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular stars among the youth. In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore was all praises for her granddaughter's conduct in interviews.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved young stars in Bollywood. Right from her very first film, Kedarnath, Sara made a place for herself in people’s hearts. With her candidness and calm attitude, and Amrita Singh’s daughter impressed everyone. However, among all, it seems Sara’s grandmother and yesteryear superstar Sharmila Tagore is mighty impressed by the Simmba actress. In interviews, Sara has often praised her grandmother, Sharmila Tagor and has always spoken highly of her.

However, recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Sharmila Tagore seemed to be in total awe of Sara. Kareena put Sharmila Tagore on the spot and asked her to pick the apple of her eye among her 4 grandchildren, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and . The yesteryear superstar had a very sweet reply to this and mentioned that she can’t choose between the 4 since they are very different from each other. While answering this, Sharmila Tagore praised Sara and mentioned that she was extremely proud of her.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan on her ‘badi amma’ Sharmila Tagore: She has always kind of epitomised beauty for me)

On Sara, Sharmila Tagore said, “I love her interviews. I am so very proud of her.” When it came to Sara’s younger brother, Ibrahim, the yesteryear superstar mentioned that among the 4 of her grandchildren, he is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. She even revealed that Ibrahim loves cricket, just like his late grandfather, Tiger Pataudi. Well, surely fans loved how Sharmila Tagore praised Sara’s interviews and was in complete awe of her. A while back, Sara also spoke about her grandmother at an event and was all praises for her. Sara had said that Sharmila Tagore is the person who has epitomised beauty for her.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan chat show

Read More