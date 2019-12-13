Sara Ali Khan’s interviews have impressed grandmom Sharmila Tagore; Here’s what she says about Aaj Kal star
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved young stars in Bollywood. Right from her very first film, Kedarnath, Sara made a place for herself in people’s hearts. With her candidness and calm attitude, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter impressed everyone. However, among all, it seems Sara’s grandmother and yesteryear superstar Sharmila Tagore is mighty impressed by the Simmba actress. In interviews, Sara has often praised her grandmother, Sharmila Tagor and has always spoken highly of her.
However, recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Sharmila Tagore seemed to be in total awe of Sara. Kareena put Sharmila Tagore on the spot and asked her to pick the apple of her eye among her 4 grandchildren, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The yesteryear superstar had a very sweet reply to this and mentioned that she can’t choose between the 4 since they are very different from each other. While answering this, Sharmila Tagore praised Sara and mentioned that she was extremely proud of her.
(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan on her ‘badi amma’ Sharmila Tagore: She has always kind of epitomised beauty for me)
On Sara, Sharmila Tagore said, “I love her interviews. I am so very proud of her.” When it came to Sara’s younger brother, Ibrahim, the yesteryear superstar mentioned that among the 4 of her grandchildren, he is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. She even revealed that Ibrahim loves cricket, just like his late grandfather, Tiger Pataudi. Well, surely fans loved how Sharmila Tagore praised Sara’s interviews and was in complete awe of her. A while back, Sara also spoke about her grandmother at an event and was all praises for her. Sara had said that Sharmila Tagore is the person who has epitomised beauty for her.
sara was born from a well educated family and she deserve someone better just like her..very good person same goes to her grandmother and father..always pray the best for sara and love her sooo muchhhh..i hope she keep away from messing kartik who alway annoying with ananya..haha
I'm happy she didn't give a sophisticated, fake answer to the question your favorite vintage bag.
Credit goes to Amrita, the way she taught her well to respect everyone, and of course importance of education.
Brought up well not just by her mom but her father and her stepmom’s love and willingness to let her husband spend his money giving them the best of everything and not mediocrity like most stepmoms do, or else Sara won’t be as confident and would be a different person.
Yup and it's only because they invested in her education unlike the other dropouts like Alia, Ananya n Jhanvi. Another important factor is that inspite of coming from a broken family Sara was brought up well by her mom.
