Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Kabhi Rait, Kabhi Khet’ PIC is a visual treat but comes with a delicious twist; See

Living life amid COVID-19 restrictions has been tough for many as travelling hasn’t become entirely safe as of yet. Amid this, blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media to share a beautiful photo of herself that is nothing less than a visual treat. However, the new photo also comes with a delicious twist. Wondering what that might be?

On Monday, January 10, Sara shared a contrasting collage, while one part of the photo sees the actor flaunting her gorgeous skin in a bikini as she relaxes on a beach. Meanwhile, in the other part, Sara turns completely desi in a blue Salwar suit as she strikes a pose sitting on a tractor. However, her quirky caption is what stole the entire limelight. While sharing the collage, Sara wrote, “Kabhi rait, Kabhi khet but always khana in the pait.” Click HERE to watch the instagram story before it disappears.

This comes just hours after Sara Ali Khan shared a slew of photos from her desi khet series. From grazing sheeps to posing in a green field, Sara Ali Khan literally turns the OG desi girl while striking vivid poses for the camera. Following her trajectory, Sara even accompanied this post with yet another quirky caption that read, “Bakri charana, tractor chalana. Was it just photo ka bahana? Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana?”

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai’s musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Apart from her, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Now, she is gearing up to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next.

