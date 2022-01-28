Sara Ali Khan’s latest Instagram picture will make you wonder whether to look at Ibrahim Ali Khan or the view

Sara Ali Khan is super active on Instagram and often shares about her activities and gets all the fans excited. The actress recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore opposite Vicky Kaushal and came back to Mumbai and today she appears to be out on yet another trip. Well, the Kedarnath actress gave us a glimpse of the beautiful snowy view and also her handsome brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who looks like a replica of Saif Ali Khan and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off him.

In the picture, we can see Ibrahim Ali Khan wearing black pants that he paired with a grey jacket. The star kid took the support of a pole as he stood amidst a gorgeous backdrop with snow-clad mountains, snow-covered roads and trees. Indeed, Ibrahim looks like a replica of Saif Ali Khan in this picture and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off him. Sharing this picture Sara Ali Khan, wrote ‘Hello Brother’.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Yesterday, Sara wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled film where she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal. The team had been shooting for the same in Indore of late and the pics from the shoot went viral on social media. It is reported that this Laxman Utekar directorial will be the sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.

