Sara Ali Khan’s latest PIC proves 'the only dam she gives' is Amsterdam; Check

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the places she has visited. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures, travel vlogs, and videos.

Speaking of which, the actress is currently holidaying in London and has been giving glimpses of her travel ever since. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress on Wednesday shared pictures of how her vacay in the capital of Neitherlands look like. The Kedarnath actress shared a collage of three pics and captioned it as: “The only dam I give.” In one of the pictures, we can see Sara sitting near a water body and posing for the camera. In another picture, we can see her breakfast meal and a sign which reads “Amsterdam is my style.” Meanwhile, third pic shows a coffee mug which has ‘Work Hard, Cheat Harder’ written on it.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla also reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

